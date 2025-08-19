Nuvei and Zuora Launch Recurring Payments Solution for International Enterprises

Nuvei integrated with Zuora to streamline recurring payments for international enterprises.

The integration of Zuora’s monetization platform and Nuvei’s global acquiring footprint, local payment method support and real-time transaction optimization enhances Nuvei’s ability to support enterprise recurring revenue at a global scale and Zuora’s ability to provide a robust payments infrastructure for companies in established and emerging markets, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 19) press release.

The combination will help international enterprises increase authorization rates, improve reconciliation and expand into new markets without the need for multiple local integrations or payment service provider relationships, according to the release.

“This integration with Zuora reflects our ability to support complex, high-volume businesses with agile, modular payment solutions, particularly in growth markets like Latin America, where consumer demand for subscription services is accelerating,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Phil Fayer said in the release.

Daniel Enekes, vice president of strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions at Zuora, said in the release: “As more enterprises adopt recurring revenue models, especially in high-growth markets, our integration with Nuvei empowers them to scale subscription, usage-based and hybrid offerings with the agility, compliance and local payment sophistication needed to succeed worldwide.”

As the subscription economy continues to mature, companies that can strike the right balance between choice and simplicity are likely to come out on top, Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo told PYMNTS in an interview posted in September.

“If I’m a consumer and I have a choice, do I want to buy and spend a lot of money on a physical product and deal with obsolescence, deal with ownership, or would I rather simply pay a fee that I can dial up when I need, dial down when I need, and give myself more flexibility?” he said. “Of course, I’m going to opt for the latter.”

For independent software vendors (ISVs), integrated solutions will become the norm, Trey Swallow, senior vice president of strategic partners at Nuvei, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in July.

An all-in-one platform means “you can reorder stock there, you can make your payments, you can shoot your invoices out, manage your AR/AP, hit your ERP on the back end,” Swallow said.

