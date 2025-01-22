Tico Manufacturing Partners With TreviPay to Offer Credit Program

Terminal tractor manufacturer Tico Manufacturing has partnered with TreviPay to launch a new program that enables Tico to offer buyers in the U.S. and Canada a credit line with 30-day net terms.

The program, Tico Charge, also includes an online portal that offers payment tracking, consolidated invoicing and spend controls, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 22) press release.

“Our partnership with TreviPay will help ensure our customers have positive purchasing experiences,” David Hough, senior director product support at Tico, said in the release. “As a B2B payments expert, TreviPay’s trusted technology will cement TICO’s place as a reliable and high-quality manufacturer at all stages of the buyer journey.”

TreviPay, a B2B payments and invoicing network, enables suppliers like Tico to offer B2B buyers invoicing and preferred payment methods, according to the release.

Tico Charge allows approved buyers to immediately begin spending on credit and receive a single, centralized invoice, per the release. Later versions of the program will add eInvoice integrations.

These offerings help Tico’s customers, who are dealers and fleet services, reduce the burdens of manual invoicing and reconciliation, the release said.

“With the demands of an increasingly global market, there is a need for efficiency in business payments for suppliers to maintain a competitive advantage,” TreviPay CEO Brandon Spear said in the release. “Incorporating A/R automation tools and offering preferred payment methods will enhance operational performance and ensure positive, loyalty-building experiences in manufacturing.”

In another partnership announced in June, TreviPay said it will provide payments and invoicing solutions to a program offered by HDA Truck Pride, an independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket.

TreviPay’s B2B payments and invoicing network enables the service providers participating in the FUSE National Account Program to offer invoicing and commercial payment terms to the fleets they serve.

In January 2024, TreviPay partnered with Mastercard to add a Universal Acceptance solution to its B2B payments and invoicing network.

This solution aims to expand supplier access to TreviPay’s payments and invoicing technology, allowing them to offer net terms or trade credit financing, as well as SKU-level invoicing, to business buyers.

