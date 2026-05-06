Hertz Teams With eBay to Drive More Digital Auto Sales

Hertz Car Sales is teaming with eBay to expand its digital retail footprint.

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The collaboration, announced by the auto rental giant Wednesday (May 6), involves the launch of a dedicated Hertz showroom on eBay’s platform, bringing upwards of 8,000 “Hertz Certified” vehicle listings to the eCommerce seller’s automotive marketplace.

“Building on our strengthened retail channels and existing partnerships, establishing a presence with eBay is a natural next step,” said Chris Berg, executive vice president, global fleet management at Hertz.

“It gives us access to millions of in-market shoppers on a trusted platform, supports a scalable retail model, reduces our reliance on wholesale channels, and puts our near-new, certified inventory in front of more customers than ever before.”

This partnership taps into one of eBay’s most significant business segments. Vehicles, parts, and accessories are among the largest categories on the platform, which processed close to $80 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2025.

“eBay has long been the destination of choice for car shoppers seeking value,” said Andreas Wielgoss, general manager of vehicles at eBay US.

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“With Hertz bringing its inventory to eBay, we’re connecting shoppers with a world-class selection of near-new certified vehicles, all backed by eBay’s Secure Purchase which enables a seamless, end-to-end buying experience online.”

To mitigate the risks typically associated with high-value online transactions, these listings are backed by up to $100,000 in Vehicle Purchase Protection, the release added.

The partnership comes amid an uptick in online car buying. For example, Carvana last week reported record revenues as inflation drove demand for used vehicles. Amazon, meanwhile, is reportedly expanding its car-selling program as it focuses on forming more partnerships with automotive dealers.

In other news from the auto world, PYMNTS spoke recently with Amberly Allen, founder and managing partner of Priority Commerce Automotive, about pressures facing automotive commerce that go beyond vehicle sales.

Margins have tightened as time has gone on, while customers now have greater visibility into pricing and are retaining vehicles longer, increasing reliance on parts and service revenue.

“Margins are shrinking in automotive,” Allen said. “What [dealers] saw 15 years ago is so vastly different than what they see today.”

Against that backdrop, payment costs have shifted from a secondary concern to a crucial operating issue.

“This is one of dealers’ top 10 expenses as it pertains to credit card processing,” Allen told PYMNTS last month.

Dealers are reacting by looking at the “cost of acceptance” alongside cash flow timing. Faster access to funds and tighter control over payment expenses have stopped being optional and are not critical to maintaining profitability.