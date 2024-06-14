WEX Appoints Jason Hancock Managing Director of International Payments Division

WEX has appointed Jason Hancock as managing director of its international payments division.

Hancock has been with the global commerce platform since 2021, serving as senior director strategy, WEX Travel, and managing director, Travel & Corporate Payments, WEX International, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his new role, Hancock will lead the company’s B2B travel payments and international business expansion efforts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions, WEX said in a Friday (June 14) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

He will focus on creating innovation and efficiency as well as helping customers navigate the challenges facing the travel industry, according to the release.

“The travel industry has never experienced such challenging times as it has over the past five years,” Hancock said in the release. “We’re committed to ensuring our customers benefit from our sector expertise, business technology and customer-centric approach to partner on new solutions to help them manage their businesses efficiently and to fuel mutual growth opportunities.”

Hanock has over two decades of experience in travel technology, payments and finance. Before joining WEX, he was with eNett International , Mastercard and Travelport , per the release.

His appointment to his new role signals WEX’s commitment to further developing its travel and corporate payments team, Carlos Carriedo , chief operations officer, international at WEX, said in the release.

“WEX’s priorities lie in delivering an excellent service to our customers, market-leading capabilities and enterprise-level reliability, particularly in the travel sector, amidst plans for future expansion,” Carriedo said. “We’re already seeing results as the team further deepens relationships with world-class businesses.”

WEX offers travel and corporate payment solutions, and its Corporate Payments segment processed about $128 billion in total volume in 2023, according to the release.

Modernizing B2B payments must focus on the details surrounding the transactions themselves — whether the payments are reliable, at the right cost points and whether funds flow safely and securely, Jay Dearborn , chief strategy officer at WEX, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in May.

Then, data must be married with the payment so that sellers can get invoices out the door more easily, and buyers can move from procurement to payment in a streamlined, digital fashion, Dearborn added.

“It’s the software layer that creates ease for the customer,” Dearborn said.