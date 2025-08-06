Introducing the PYMNTS Podcast

Narrator

0:00

There's the news, and then there's what's really driving it. The PYMNTS Podcast goes behind the headlines, into the minds of the people building what's next in payments, commerce, and the digital economy.

Sound Bite

0:13

"What we see as sort of the future of that evolution is what we call unified commerce."

Narrator

0:19

This is where strategy meets story.

Sound Bite

0:21

"What's happening is, I think the lines are blurring between e-commerce and physical commerce."

Narrator

0:27

Where innovation has a voice, and the leaders shaping the future share what they've learned and what they're still figuring out.

Sound Bite

0:34

"If you are not already there, if you're not already executing, developing, maturing, expanding, then you are absolutely behind."

Narrator

0:43

These are the conversations that aren't happening anywhere else, but should be. Because understanding where the world is going starts by listening to the people taking it there. The PYMNTS Podcast. The thinking behind the doing.