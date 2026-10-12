The Payment Guarantee Gap: Why Adoption Lags Despite Perceived Value

67% of Firms Lose or Delay Revenue When Payments Fail

The Payment Guarantee Gap: Why Adoption Lags Despite Perceived Value

PYMNTS surveyed 150 senior payments and finance executives and found that failed payments are still taking a real toll on revenue. The new report explains why more firms are turning to payment guarantees to make payment outcomes more reliable.

Inside the October Report

  • Sixty-seven percent of firms say failed, delayed or returned incoming payments caused lost or delayed revenue during the past year.
  • Just 13% of firms currently use a payment guarantee, even though 76% expect a moderate or significant positive impact on business outcomes.
  • Forty-eight percent of firms are likely or very likely to adopt or expand payment guarantee use within 24 months.

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