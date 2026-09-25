Cover for the September 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence and Workwhile Wage to Wallet Index. PYMNTS Intelligence reports how AI is changing freelance work, client demand and pay. Explore the Wage to Wallet Index.

Digital Freelancers Find More Work and New Pressure on Pay

The Wage to Wallet™ Index: Platform Workers Adopt AI as Demand Changes

More work should mean more pay. AI is complicating that bargain for digital freelancers as clients change what they need and what they’ll spend. A new PYMNTS Intelligence and WorkWhile report shows how workers are responding.

Inside the September Index

  • Work is holding up for many digital freelancers. Some 45% report more work than a year ago, while 15% report less.
  • AI is changing what clients want and what they’ll pay. Among digital freelancers, 36.6% were asked to fix or finish AI-produced work, while 28.7% faced requests to lower their rates because AI could do the work more cheaply.
  • Workers are adjusting their approach. Digital freelancers have started using AI in response to changing platform conditions. Others sought local work or traditional jobs.

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