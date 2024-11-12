Eat, Tap, Go: How Pay-at-the-Table Tech Is Transforming Restaurants

The restaurant industry is experiencing a technological transformation that’s reshaping the dining experience. At the center of it are ongoing innovations in payments and convenience — not the least of which is pay-at-the-table technology.

“The demand for a better customer experience and increased customer security, [along with staff shortages], are the main drivers that are fueling pay at the table,” Terry Roberts, executive relationship manager at Discover® Global Network, told PYMNTS.

After all, now more than ever, consumers look for faster payment options.

Pay-at-the-table technology allows customers to complete transactions at their dining table. As Roberts said, this can range from handheld point-of-sale (POS) devices carried by servers to standalone kiosks mounted at each table. These devices enable consumers to order and pay from the same screen. The variety of payment methods used can also differ depending on the region — QR codes are prevalent in Asia, while digital wallets are more commonly used in North America and Europe.

“In addition, the development and increased usage of global SoftPOS systems that allow merchants to take payments on their mobile phone [or tablet, help to] make it convenient for a merchant to take payment at the table even if they don’t have an integrated POS,” Roberts said.

This shift is transforming how restaurants operate while also delivering benefits to both consumers and restaurant owners.

The Tech That’s Improving Operations

For restaurants, the adoption of pay-at-the-table technology presents many operational advantages. By streamlining the ordering and payment process, such as using QR codes to order and a mobile POS to check out, restaurants can increase the number of customers they serve.

By helping servers make less trips between the table and a stationary POS terminal, Roberts said, restaurants could improve table turnover rates and assist with staff shortages. This means more customers can be served in the same amount of time.

“It’s simple: the more people a restaurant serves, the more sales they [total],” he said.

By speeding up the payment process, pay-at-the-table technology can significantly improve customer satisfaction, creating a faster and more seamless experience. This efficiency not only benefits the restaurant’s bottom line but also enhances the overall dining experience for patrons.

Another transformative aspect of pay-at-the-table technology is its ability to combine ordering and payment functions into a single device. This centralization simplifies back-office tasks and minimizes errors by reducing the number of systems involved, Roberts said. For example, orders placed on handheld devices or table-mounted kiosks can be sent directly to the kitchen and simultaneously stored in a database, streamlining the process and improving accuracy.

This central data collection also benefits restaurant management by providing valuable insights. As Roberts noted, the data gathered during the ordering and payment processes can be used to forecast demand, schedule staff more efficiently and optimize inventory. Knowing how many meals were served, what types of meals were most popular and how many customers were served by each waitstaff member can help restaurants make informed decisions that drive profitability.

The Future of Pay-at-the-Table Technology

With the rise of digital payments, tips are increasingly calculated and distributed using automated systems. Roberts said most pay-at-the-table platforms offer a built-in tip calculator, simplifying the process for both employees and managers. This automation provides the capability to more accurately distribute and reconcile, which can be particularly useful in busy, high-volume restaurants where manual tip calculations may lead to discrepancies.

While credit and debit cards — whether present or within a digital wallet — remain the most preferred payment methods, QR codes have also gained traction, particularly in certain global markets. In a study commissioned by Discover Global Network, QR code transactions will continue to grow, with transaction value expected to increase 5% globally in 2025. This growing diversity in payment options is a sign of the ongoing evolution of pay-at-the-table technology and its ability to adapt to consumer preferences.

Looking ahead, Roberts is optimistic about the future of pay-at-the-table technology. With global self-serve kiosk revenue projected to increase by 8.75% in the coming year, there is clear evidence that both independent restaurants and larger chains are investing in this technology. Roberts said, “Traditional POS, OEMs, and table-mounted kiosk sales are increasing with a significant amount of that growth focused on pay–at–the–table.”