Robinhood to Offer Futures Trading in UK

Robinhood plans to start rolling out futures trading to eligible customers in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks.

This offering will allow U.K. customers to trade index, energy, metals and foreign exchange futures in the Robinhood app and on the company’s desktop trading platform, Robinhood Legend, according to a Monday (Oct. 27) press release.

It will have a 75-cent contract fee per trade, together with regulatory fees and exchange fees, per the release.

“In the U.K., futures trading has traditionally been seen as the preserve of institutional investors, with limited resources to help retail traders get started,” Jordan Sinclair, president of Robinhood UK, said in the release. “Today, we start changing that.”

Robinhood’s futures trading platforms will allow U.K. customers to access more than 40 futures products from derivatives marketplace CME Group, including futures on the S&P 500, oil and gold, according to the release.

“Futures offer retail traders a fully transparent, cost-effective way to participate in some of the most liquid markets in the world,” CME Group Chief Commercial Officer Julie Winkler said in the release. “We are pleased to work with Robinhood to educate and empower their U.K. customers to access these new opportunities.”

The new futures offering joins the options trading and the Robinhood Legend platform that Robinhood already provides to U.K. traders, per the release.

Robinhood expanded its trading platform to the U.K. in November 2023, offering brokerage services and letting U.K. customers trade more than 6,000 U.S.-listed stocks. The move marked the company’s first international expansion.

“Since we launched Robinhood a decade ago, it’s always been our vision to expand internationally,” Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev said at the time in a press release. “As a hub for innovation, global finance and top tech talent, the United Kingdom is an ideal place for us to launch our first international brokerage product.”

When the company made Robinhood Legend available to U.K. customers in May, after introducing it in the United States in October 2024, Sinclair told PYMNTS that Robinhood’s goal is to be “the No. 1 platform for active investors globally.”

Following its successful U.K. launch, Robinhood said in November 2023 that it would launch crypto trading in the European Union.

The company announced in June that it was launching U.S. stock and exchange-traded fund tokens in the EU, giving eligible customers exposure to U.S. equities with Robinhood stock tokens.