Apple TV Offers 2 Days Free Access to Streaming Service

Apple TV will offer free access to its streaming service this weekend.

“This weekend, see for yourself,” the company wrote in a Monday (Dec. 30) post with an accompanying video on social platform X. “Stream for free Jan. 4-5.”

This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

Apple’s Services business, which includes Apple TV, grew its revenue to $25 billion in the most recent quarter, up from $22.3 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said during an Oct. 31 earnings call.

In another recent move, Apple and Amazon announced in October that Apple TV+ was joining Amazon Prime Video’s collection of add-on subscription options in the United States. The companies added that they plan to make this offering available in additional territories as well.

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple, said in an Oct. 9 press release.

Streaming services make up one of the most common splurges for cash-strapped consumers, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Nonessential Spending Deep Dive Edition.”

The report found that 29% of consumers who live paycheck to paycheck with issues paying bills said their spending on streaming services has been indulgent.

Video streaming was the No. 1 digital activity in seven of the 11 countries surveyed for the PYMNTS Intelligence report “How the World Does Digital.”

Among the four countries that did not rank video streaming No. 1, three ranked it No. 2 in their digital activity.

Streaming service provider Netflix said in October that it saw a 15% rise in revenue and the addition of 5.07 million subscribers in the third quarter.

Netflix has introduced new content strategies like broadcasting NFL games to enhance revenue while balancing growth opportunities with the potential backlash from consumers juggling multiple subscription platforms, PYMNTS reported Oct. 18.

“As we seek to grow engagement and deliver more value to our members, we’re also working to improve our monetization by refining our plans and pricing,” Netflix said at the time in a shareholder letter.