Apple TV+ to Join Amazon Prime Video’s Add-On Subscription Options

The addition of Apple TV+ to Amazon Prime Video’s collection of add-on subscription options in the United States will grow Prime Video’s offering and expand Apple TV+’s audience, executives of the two companies said.

This new collaboration will make Apple TV+ available to Prime members via Prime Video in the U.S. for $9.99 per month, beginning later in October, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 9) press release.

The companies plan to make this offering available in additional territories as well, according to the release.

“As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president and head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in the release.

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple, said in the release: “We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible.”

With this move, Apple TV+ joins more than 100 other add-on subscription options available via Prime Video to Prime members in the U.S., according to the release.

This offering enables customers to use one app and one billing relationship to build their own customized streaming experience, the release said. They can also cancel any of the add-on subscriptions at any time.

Streaming services are a treat that consumers continue to splurge on even when they are strapped for cash, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and LendingClub collaboration, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Nonessential Spending Deep Dive Edition.”

Among consumers who live paycheck to paycheck with issues paying bills, 29% said that their spending on streaming services has been indulgent, the report found. That makes streaming services one of the most common splurges for these cash-strapped consumers.

Streaming services are drawing advertisers as well. It was reported in September that Amazon surpassed its goal of drawing $1.8 billion in ad spending commitments for its video streaming services after introducing ads on Prime Video earlier this year.