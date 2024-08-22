Chick-fil-A Reportedly Seeks Piece of Streaming Video Market

Netflix. Hulu. Prime Video. Max. Disney+. Add to that list: Chick-fil-A.

The fast food chicken chain is reportedly branching out into the streaming video business, according to a report Wednesday (Aug. 21) by Deadline.

Sources tell the entertainment news outlet that Chick-fil-A has been working with several major production companies and studios to develop family-friendly programming for its platform, and is also in discussions to license and acquire shows, with plans to launch later this year.

The report notes that Chick-fil-A would not be the first company from outside the entertainment world to make its own original programming, citing the example of “Lucky Lyft,” a game show produced by the ride-hailing platform, and Airbnb’s documentary “Gay Chorus Deep South,” which aired on MTV in 2019.

And a report by Axios cites a Chick-fil-A job posting for an entertainment producer late last year — found on the internet archive site Wayback Machine — which could offer more insight into the restaurant chain’s plans.

“We are looking to produce original entertainment — entertainment not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand,” the job posting reads.

“This original programming is intended for Chick-fil-A’s soon-to-be launched PLAY entertainment app and may include scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming.”

That report also points out that Chick-fil-A Chairman Dan Cathy is a majority owner of Trilith Studios, Georgia’s largest production operation.

PYMNTS has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but has not gotten a reply.

If and when the company launches its entertainment platform, it will be doing so in “a fiercely competitive landscape,” as PYMNTS wrote earlier this year, one in which “streaming companies are doubling down on innovative strategies.”

This includes putting forth integrated experiences designed to both retain current customers and attracting new ones, all while seeking new revenue streams.

For an example of this trend, look to Disney’s recent integration of Hulu into its Disney+ bundle, offering viewers a diverse range of content for an added $2 per month.

There is also Netflix’s exploration of gaming as a potential revenue stream and Spotify’s recent expansion into educational video content, both of which highlight the industry’s drive to evolve and go after fresh revenue opportunities.

“As the streaming wars intensify and consumer preferences continue to evolve, achieving lasting success seems contingent on adaptability, innovation and a strong commitment to delivering compelling content,” PYMNTS wrote.