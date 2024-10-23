Clarity is Key: The Link Between Transparent Billing and Chargeback Reduction

For credit card providers, a chargeback prevention strategy is also a customer retention strategy because 69% of consumers who disputed a charge said they were highly likely to switch providers. Providing clear information about the source and amount of charges could decrease the rate of chargebacks, according to PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest study, “How Card Disputes Are an Opportunity to Cultivate Customer Loyalty,” a collaboration with Banyan.