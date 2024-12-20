Smaller Merchants See Big Gains by Embracing Digital Wallets and BNPL

How Offering BNPL and Digital Wallets Can Drive eCommerce Sales Growth

Merchants adopting BNPL and digital wallets report significant sales growth. These payment methods not only enhance customer satisfaction but also align with shifts toward flexible payment solutions. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest collaboration with Adobe, “How Offering BNPL and Digital Wallets Can Drive eCommerce Sales Growth,” examines why 97% of small merchants that offer alternative payment methods report increased eCommerce sales.

Inside the December Study
  • 33%: Portion of merchants generating annual revenues of less than $50 million that offer BNPL as a payment option
  • 97%: Share of merchants generating annual revenues of less than $25 million that say offering payment alternatives has increased their eCommerce sales
  • 93%: Share of merchants reporting that popularity among consumers is a benefit when offering PayPal

    Subscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.