Smaller Merchants See Big Gains by Embracing Digital Wallets and BNPL
Merchants adopting BNPL and digital wallets report significant sales growth. These payment methods not only enhance customer satisfaction but also align with shifts toward flexible payment solutions. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest collaboration with Adobe, “How Offering BNPL and Digital Wallets Can Drive eCommerce Sales Growth,” examines why 97% of small merchants that offer alternative payment methods report increased eCommerce sales.