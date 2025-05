Consumers Use Nearly $2,000 Each Month on Their Favorite Credit Cards

Consumers with multiple credit cards tend to have a favorite card and use it much more frequently than the others they hold. U.S. cardholders average nearly $2,000 per monthly statement on their preferred card, versus just over $1,200 for their second-choice card. Achieving this “top-of-wallet” status is critical to issuers’ bottom lines.

