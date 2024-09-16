Consumers and Small Businesses in India Eager to Embrace Embedded Lending

Embedded lending has become a preferred way to access credit in India. In fact, two-thirds of consumers and smaller businesses in India are highly likely to switch to providers offering embedded lending, according to PYMNTS Intelligence’s data. The latest report, “The Embedded Lending Opportunity: India Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, contains seven insightful charts revealing India’s lending landscape.