The Embedded Lending Opportunity: India Edition

Embedded lending has become a preferred way to access credit in India. In fact, two-thirds of consumers and smaller businesses in India are highly likely to switch to providers offering embedded lending, according to PYMNTS Intelligence’s data. The latest report, “The Embedded Lending Opportunity: India Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, contains seven insightful charts revealing India’s lending landscape.

Inside the September Data Brief
  • 66%: Share of consumers who are very likely to switch providers to access embedded lending
  • 44%: Share of lenders that are highly interested in offering new embedded lending products for consumers
  • 95%: Share of smaller businesses that experienced friction with embedded lending, among those that used it

