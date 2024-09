Embedded Lending’s Adoption in the U.K. Falls Short of Potential

While nearly 9 in 10 lenders in the U.K. offer embedded lending, U.K. consumers are less likely to use it than consumers in four other key markets. Smaller businesses’ adoption also has room to grow. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The Embedded Lending Opportunity: United Kingdom Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, explores what’s holding embedding lending back in the U.K.