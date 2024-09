Embedded Lending: A Growth Opportunity for Lenders That Take the Leap

Embedded lending promises to simplify experiences by providing financing from within merchant and business platforms. The current reality, however, falls short, according to PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The Embedded Lending Opportunity: Global State of Play,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa. This global overview explores what lenders need to know to drive embedded lending’s adoption worldwide.