CPG Firms Missing Out as Treasurers Face Collaboration Barriers

Treasurers at CPG firms want to be part of the team. What happens when they’re well integrated into that team? We asked 100 executives, including treasurers and other department heads. Many pointed to stronger liquidity management, better resource allocation and improved financial resilience. Dive into “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Consumer Packaged Goods Sector,” our latest collaboration with Citi, to learn more.