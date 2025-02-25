Treasurers in Transportation Handle the Most Responsibilities but Struggle for Recognition

The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector

Treasurers in transportation and logistics play a critical role in financial strategy but remain underrecognized. Only 33% of department heads consider them influential, despite their impact on cash flow, liquidity and strategic planning. Strengthening collaboration across departments could unlock better financial outcomes, including improved cash conversion cycles and reduced debt. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report, “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector,” a collaboration with Citi, features four charts that capture the importance of treasurers to transport firms.

Inside the February Data Brief
  • 33%: Share of department heads who consider treasurers influential, despite 60% of treasurers seeing themselves as strategic players.
  • 49%: Share of department heads in transportation who believe greater interdepartmental collaboration is necessary — the highest across industries.
  • 78%: Share of treasurers who believe at least one other department would benefit from closer collaboration.

