Tariff Pressures Accelerate Shift Toward Agile, Tech-Driven Supply Chains

Highlights
Layered country- and sector-specific tariffs have turned trade policy into a structural challenge, fueling caution among CFOs and widening the gap between resilient and exposed firms.
Global mid-sized companies are hit hardest, struggling to absorb rising input costs and shifting to “China-plus-one” sourcing to blunt tariff shocks.
Uncertainty is spurring early inventory imports, digital tools, and supply-chain diversification, with banks like HSBC providing global policy insight and risk-management support.
