It’s the end of the work week, and the PYMNTS Weekender is here to make sure you didn’t miss anything with the latest in payments and commerce news. We have deep dives into remote notary services, digital shift shopping personas, and Capgemini’s alliance with BlackLine Inc.

Top News

Capgemini Teams With BlackLine To Help Organizations Streamline F&A

Capgemini has teamed with BlackLine Inc. for a worldwide strategic alliance in a bid to assist organizations in making their finance and accounting processes as effective as possible.

Latest Economic Stimulus Package On Hold

The newest coronavirus stimulus package will reportedly have to wait until late in July when Congress comes back from its recess.

Apple Preps Installment Pay Plans On Apple Card

Apple will reportedly let buyers divvy up payments in an interest-free fashion on the Apple Card, giving them the ability to pay for items like Macs and iPads in monthly installments.

Uber Eats Gets Out Of The Ghost Kitchen

Uber Eats has called it quits on an initiative to lease kitchens in Paris to those in the dining industry so they could make food for its eCommerce ordering and delivery platform.

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

Citi has now become the first U.S. issuer to turn on push provisioning to Click to Pay, a Mastercard solution that was created on EMV standards and rolled out in the U.S. late in 2019.

Trackers And Reports

New Report: Home Closings Go Digital With Remote Online Notary Services

State laws have mandated that notary processes be done in person and by submitting paper documentation but that all changed when the coronavirus health crisis made physical offices close. In a feature story, PYMNTS explores remote online notary (RON) services.

NEW DATA: The Four Shopper Personas Driving The Digital Shift

PYMNTS research found four distinct consumer personas, each motivated by different reasons for wanting to remain in their residences, go back to their pre-pandemic activities or start those activities digitally utilizing eCommerce shopping options.

Fixing The UAE’s $46B Remittance Problem

The United Arab Emirates knows about the frustrations connected with remittances, as 90 percent of its population is comprised of expatriate workers. Remittance-as-a-service and local switches, however, have been gamechangers for the vertical and speeding up what was once a painstaking effort.

Fun, Cool and Otherwise Interesting

How The NBA, NHL And NFL (But Not The MLB) Plan To Come Off The Bench Following COVID-19

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is going to Disney World to play the remainder of its season at the ESPN Sports Center at Disney. At the same time, the National Hockey League (NHL) is still committed to returning to play, but its plan for a complete opening is still fluid.

Lemonade, Vroom And Shift4 Payments IPOs Show Wall Street Is Embracing The Digital Leap

An array of InsurTech, FinTech, and investment companies based in financial services have listed on public exchanges in recent weeks — and have performed fairly well with their initial public offerings (IPOs).

Retailers’ Bankruptcies Shine A Light On Gift Cards And So-Called ‘Breakage Income’

There’s a five-year lag time many times between when gift cards are purchased and when they expire (at least in states that don’t prohibit expiration), and firms must classify the balances as liabilities. Those can be sizable and ultimately have a top-line effect.

eCommerce Helps Women Hard Hit By India’s Shutdowns

Efforts to tap into the expanding online economy of India to help women in the country are underway. eWe, which is short for “Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurship,” told a local publication that it has assisted over 200 women in finding employment.