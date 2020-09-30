Digital Approaches To Promotions And AR

Target’s “Deal Days” are set to compete day-to-day with Amazon’s proprietary holiday, which was confirmed just hours before Target’s. The “Deal Days” will showcase digital promotions on thousands of products. And in business-to-business (B2B) payments, adopting automation for accounts receivable (AR) takes the struggle out of manually following up on overdue payments. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

400K: Minimum number of hours that Target’s store and distribution team members have completed this year in safety training.

90%: Minimum share of Target’s orders fulfilled by its store teams.

83%: Share of firms that have changed their AR processes since COVID-19.

70%: Portion of businesses that plan to automate their AR processes.

10M: Number of new guests that shopped Target.com in the first half of 2020.