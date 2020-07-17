The rise in online shopping amid the pandemic is making digital payment options essential to healthy cash flow. Smart routing is quickly gaining momentum as one of the tools at a merchant’s disposal. And shoppers want technology solutions like self-checkout in post-COVID-19 retail environments, while healthcare companies are teaming with pharmacies to provide patients with access to primary care clinics. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$87.6B: Projected value of the global payment gateway market by 2027.

67%: Share of shoppers who want self-checkout options from mobile devices.

30: Number of underserved U.S. markets where Village MD will offer primary care clinics in partnership with Walgreens.

25%: Year-over-year increase in mobile eCommerce transaction volumes in Q1 2020.

20%: Approximate share of Americans who have chronic health conditions.