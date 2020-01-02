Today In Data

Taking New Approaches To Retail Stores And Faster Payment Models

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
New Approaches To Retail And Faster Payments

Anchor Shops is aiming to keep the parts of the department store experience that are still working, while minimizing the portions that drag down department store profits. And, in faster payments, the higher education and public school system is one such space that remains mired in outdated payment processing methods. Smart FinTechs, however, are seeing opportunities in the education space. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2020: The year that Anchor Shops, with a retail store and a fulfillment center, is set to open.

80 percent: Estimated CAGR of real-time payment growth in higher education between 2018 and 2022.

54: Number of countries with active real-time payment programs.

21.5 percent: Share of consumers still receiving disbursements via paper checks.

12: Number of additional stores that Anchor Shops hopes to build in the Philadelphia and New Jersey region.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.0K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
3.7K
B2B Payments

Alibaba On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020 Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020
2.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In The New Year

mobile payments mobile payments
2.8K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers 2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers
2.6K
Security & Fraud

2019: A Banner Year (And Bumper Data Crop) For Hackers

2.5K
Payments Innovation

2020 To Mark A Turning Point At The Point of Sale

2.3K
Retail

Amazon Or Walmart? Who Won 2019’s Race For The Consumer’s Whole Paycheck

podcast podcast
2.3K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
2.2K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

Salesforce Founder Bought TIME To Rebuild Trust Salesforce Founder Bought TIME To Rebuild Trust
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Salesforce Founder Calls Facebook ‘Cigarettes’ Of Society

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
2.1K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

2.1K
Ridesharing

Can Faster Shared Bikes Change US Commutes?

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech
1.9K
International

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech In 2020

Users Can Buy Crypto With Credit On Bitcoin.com Users Can Buy Crypto With Credit On Bitcoin.com
1.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Users Can Buy Crypto With Credit On Bitcoin.com; Detained Ethereum Developer Released On $1M Bail

Self-Driving Truck Hauls 40K Pounds Of Butter Self-Driving Truck Hauls 40K Pounds Of Butter
1.9K
Innovation

Self-Driving Truck Hauls 40K Pounds Of Butter Across US