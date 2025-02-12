Vehicle Transport Startup Targets Industry’s Service Reliability Problem

Getting from point A to point B is the name of the game for the vehicle transportation space.

Ironically, however, that journey can be one frequently bogged down by inefficiencies and disconnects. For years, the industry has struggled with fragmentation, outdated logistics systems, and opaque pricing structures that have made moving vehicles a slow and expensive process. The traditional model has relied heavily on middlemen who coordinate transport but add layers of cost and complexity without necessarily improving efficiency.

“Middlemen are a necessary evil… when you’re in that arena, you’re constantly negotiating against supply and demand,” Auto Hauler Exchange CEO Royce Neubauer told PYMNTS.

However, a new wave of innovation — fueled by technology, strategic partnerships and streamlined logistics — is reshaping the industry.

Five years ago, while building out a vehicle logistics division within his brokerage, Neubauer had a realization: The entire vertical was fragmented and frustrating for shippers and carriers. The disconnect between supply and demand wasn’t a lack of capacity or need; it was a lack of direct access.

“Shippers were struggling to control their logistics, while carriers couldn’t find enough opportunities,” Neubauer said.

Rather than continuing to operate as another brokerage, Neubauer said he saw an opportunity to build a true marketplace.

“We were one of those brokers,” he acknowledged, noting that his own firm’s vehicle division had quickly scaled to $20 million in revenue. In analyzing the pain points of large-scale shippers, however, the idea for Auto Hauler Exchange emerged.

“What if we just layered a marketplace over your business units?” he said.

Vehicle Transport’s Problem Is Its Fragmented and Costly System

Coming off a $5 million Series A funding round, Auto Hauler Exchange is not focused on simply digitizing logistics. Neubauer said his focus is on redefining the value chain. Traditional brokerages often act as gatekeepers, controlling pricing and timelines based on their margins. In contrast, Auto Hauler Exchange empowers shippers and carriers by enabling direct transactions without intermediaries manipulating pricing structures.

“It truly just democratizes the transaction,” he said.

For carriers, the marketplace approach means full visibility into available loads, allowing them to maximize their trailer capacity more effectively. For shippers, the platform expands their reach beyond a small network of familiar carriers, opening access to thousands of qualified transporters. Because the system manages relationships digitally — handling analytics, payments, invoicing and document storage — it reduces administrative workload rather than adding complexity.

“Instead of working with one shipper that might only have three cars to ship, now I can log into the marketplace and find two more cars from another dealership two miles away,” Neubauer said. “I’m building my customer base as a carrier and making more revenue.”

Despite the benefits, not everyone has been quick to embrace change.

“Some people are just yearning for change, and some people are in the seat of, ‘This is how I’ve always done it,’” Neubauer said.

A major hurdle has been overcoming misconceptions.

“People try to fit us into a box that’s familiar, and they assume we’re just another brokerage,” he said.

However, as shippers and carriers begin using the system, the distinction becomes defined.

“Once they start living in the ecosystem and experience the difference, it’s very clear that this is not a brokerage model,” Neubauer said. “This is much more efficient, much more transparent.”

The Future of Vehicle Logistics

Neubauer said he sees the next three years as a tipping point for the industry. The vehicle logistics space, long left behind in the wave of digital transformation, is finally catching up.

“I do feel that with AI opportunities we’re experiencing today, you’re going to see a major push over the next five years that will exceed the past 10,” he said.

With new capital in hand, Auto Hauler Exchange is expanding beyond logistics into the broader finished vehicle vertical. The company is developing software-as-a-service-based solutions for inventory management, port and rail dwell times, and cost-optimization tools that go beyond basic shipping fees.

“We’re focused on dealership, OEM, rail, auction and consumer logistics,” Neubauer said. “We’re analyzing the total cost of the transaction — depreciation values, interest costs and all the other variables that go into buying, selling and shipping cars.”

Neubauer said the company’s evolution is not just about shippers — it’s about empowering carriers, too. Auto Hauler Exchange is building tools for route optimization, predictive analytics and private marketplaces that help carriers better position their trucks for maximum profitability.

“In the U.S., we don’t have a sufficient rail system to move these cars, so we need to reinvest in our carrier partners to help them grow and flourish,” he said.