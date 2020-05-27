Walmart

Walmart, ThredUp Join Forces For Second-Hand Clothes

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Walmart is joining forces with resale startup ThredUp, according to a report in CNBC on Wednesday (May 27).

Walmart is joining forces with resale startup ThredUp, according to a report in CNBC on Wednesday (May 27).

Shoppers on the Walmart website can peruse thousands of pre-owned items for women and children and get free shipping from Walmart with a minimum order of $35 or more. Returns are handled at a retail location close by.

“Everything that we do has been focused on making Walmart a destination for fashion,” Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart’s eCommerce business in the U.S., told CNBC. “We are absolutely seeing this as an opportunity to support a bigger portion of our customers’ closets.”

The retailer has been negotiating with ThredUp for about a year. 

Walmart has seen an eCommerce surge during the pandemic, particularly in the grocery area, where it has always dominated. Cleaning products and hair color have also seen a surge in popularity. However, Walmart has been trying — even before the pandemic — to drive online shoppers towards general merchandise and more high-margin areas like fashion so that its eCommerce business will finally become profitable.

To boost its fashion offerings, Walmart purchased plus-sized women’s apparel company Eloquii and menswear company Bonobos, developed exclusive apparel lines with Ellen DeGeneres and Sofía Vergara and revived trendy NYC brand Scoop.

Partnering with ThredUp helps to expand Walmart’s fashion offerings as well as capitalize on the trend of sustainability. As an online thrift store, ThredUp accepts clothes, shoes, handbags and more in good condition from customers. If the merchandise passes a quality inspection and ultimately sells, the customer gets a portion of the profits. Items will be dual-listed on ThredUp and Walmart’s websites, according to ThredUp CEO and co-founder James Reinhart

Walmart is hoping lower prices on name brands will be a good fit for a customer base that’s dealing with furloughs, layoffs and tight budgets. Reinhart says ThredUp sales have remained strong throughout the pandemic, though tops are now outselling bottoms and leisurewear has seen an uptick.

There are second-hand eCommerce niches for just about anything people are searching for. 

 

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
3.5K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
3.4K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
3.1K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.6K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

2.6K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
2.5K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.5K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.5K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

2.5K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.5K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

digital first banking digital first banking
2.4K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

OECD flags OECD flags
2.3K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.3K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.3K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch
2.2K
Retail

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch