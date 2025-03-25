Chaser Integrates Automated AR Tools With Odoo ERP Software

Finance teams using Odoo enterprise resource planning (ERP) software can now manage their accounts receivable (AR) with Chaser.

Chaser launched an integration with Odoo, saying it provides automated AR tools like automated follow-ups and credit control tools that help businesses automate repetitive tasks and gain actionable insights, according to a Tuesday (March 25) press release.

“Manual processes for credit control and invoice chasing are not only time-consuming but also prone to errors, leading to strained customer relationships and increased financial risk,” the release said. “With Chaser’s integration for Odoo, businesses can automate their accounts receivable processes, ensuring invoices are paid on time, reducing the risk of bad debt, and improving overall cash flow.”

Chaser provides automated payment reminders that send personalized emails, SMS and postal letters to customers at the right time; customizable chasing workflows that let users schedule reminders and send thank you messages when payments are received; and real-time insights and reporting that help optimize collections strategies, according to the report.

The Chaser solution also includes flexible payment options that comprise multiple payment methods and payment plans, and proactive credit management that helps reduce the likelihood of bad debt, the report said.

Because Chaser syncs with Odoo, all data is up to date and accurate, eliminating the risk of chasing incorrect invoices or debtors, per the release.

“For Odoo users, this integration is more than just a time-saver — it’s a way to protect revenue, improve customer relationships and focus on growth,” the release said.

Chief financial officers are looking at AR automation to improve AR functionality and efficiency, tackle payment delays and errors, and streamline AR processes by eliminating the need for manual procedures, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Automation Clears the Path to Getting Paid on Time.”

The report found that 67% of CFOs said their firms probably need more automation and 27% said they definitely need more.

Chaser launched an integration of its AR platform with another ERP software, Sage 200, in February.

“Now, more businesses worldwide can benefit from end-to-end credit management automation, and reduce late invoice payments,” Chaser said at the time in a press release.

