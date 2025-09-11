How Payment Errors Put Growth on Hold

Highlights
Companies face complexity in reconciling invoices, payments and remittance advice across many payment methods and inconsistent customer details, often creating bottlenecks that trap working capital.
Traditional deterministic rules struggle with variances, but new probabilistic matching systems use customer payment behavior histories to automate more of the process, cutting manual workload.
Faster, smarter cash application improves liquidity, forecasting and customer relationships, transforming finance into a growth driver.
Walk into the back office of a middle-market enterprise, and you might see a mountain of paper, physical or digital, piling up in inboxes, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and spreadsheets.