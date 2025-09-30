Why ERPs Alone Can’t Keep CFOs Competitive

Highlights
Traditional ERPs struggle with the growing complexity of accounts receivable, especially in multi-ERP environments, high-volume B2B transactions and complex buyer-supplier dynamics better suited to specialized AR platforms.
CFOs are moving beyond aggregate cash flow measures like DSO, focusing instead on AR team efficiency, payment behavior analytics and risk management through flexible payment options, surcharging and incentives.
Finance leaders must balance ERP customization with specialized AR solutions by setting milestone-driven transformations, emphasizing resilience, adaptability and AI-powered insights, while demanding transparent ROI and scalable vendor partnerships.
For decades, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems have promised a single source of truth for finance leaders. But as the pace of business accelerates, many CFOs are finding that their ERP is not built to handle the growing complexity of accounts receivable (AR).