ClearCourse Acquires B2B eCommerce Platform GOb2b

Software and embedded payments specialist ClearCourse, which has made more than 40 acquisitions since 2018, has acquired business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform GOb2b.

The transaction will bring together ClearCourse’s industry-specific solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and GOb2b’s platform for businesses in the food and drink, health and safety, and manufacturing sectors, the companies said in a Thursday (Oct. 10) press release.

“This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering business-critical software and solutions to our clients,” ClearCourse CEO Christina Hamilton said in the release. “Their renowned reputation for providing eCommerce platforms and software that help their customers increase revenue while reducing complexity aligns seamlessly with our values and vision.”

GOb2b has been serving clients for over 20 years and caters to customers across the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to the release. Its software enables customers to enhance their own eCommerce platforms with features like live search and navigation, pricing and stock updates, accounting systems and shipping management options.

ClearCourse was established in London in 2018 and offers industry-specific technology, per the release. The company has grown rapidly by acquiring more than 40 software and payments solutions in its core market verticals.

GOb2b CEO Paul Dorey said in the release that the acquisition will enable ClearCourse to provide an expanded integrated offering to GOb2b’s customers and build upon GOb2b’s 20 years of delivering software and 24/7 customer care.

“Choosing ClearCourse was the smartest move for us to reach our ambitious goals, and we can’t wait to get started,” Dorey said.

In another recent acquisition, ClearCourse said Sept. 4 that it bought CSY Retail Systems, an electronic-point-of-sale (EPOS) provider for retail businesses in the U.K.

“CSY is a market-leading brand in the U.K. retail sector and this acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing our retail customers with cutting-edge software and embedded payment solutions,” Hamilton said at the time in a press release.

In February, ClearCourse acquired ThinkSmart Software, an independent software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider focused on businesses that offer clubs and classes in the U.K., Australia and other global markets.

Hamilton said at the time in a press release that ClearCourse will work with the ThinkSmart team to “enhance their offering across the growing, class-led activities sector.”