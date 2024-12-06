HubSpot to Add AI-Powered Conversational Intelligence With Frame AI Acquisition

HubSpot has signed an agreement to acquire Frame AI, saying it aims to help go-to-market teams “transform conversations into actionable intelligence.”

Frame AI’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversation intelligence platform uses unstructured data like emails, calls, meetings and conversations to provide insights and intelligence that enable businesses to anticipate customer needs and deliver better experiences, the companies said in a Friday (Dec. 6) press release.

Upon completion of the transaction, these capabilities will join HubSpot’s AI-powered platform that includes engagement hubs, customer relationship management (CRM) and a connected ecosystem of resources for customer-facing teams, according to the release.

“While structured data has long been the foundation of CRM, unstructured data — like conversations — holds the key to deeper insights into customer sentiment, behavior and intent,” HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan said in the release. “With Frame AI, we can bring these insights into the customer platform to help businesses grow smarter and faster.”

With the addition of Frame AI’s capabilities, HubSpot will accelerate its ability to bring together structured and unstructured data across the customer journey, according to the release.

Its offerings will enable marketers to create hyper-personalized content, sales teams to gain deeper context, and service specialists to address churn risks earlier, the release said.

When the acquisition is completed, Frame AI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HubSpot, and the Frame AI team will join HubSpot to integrate the platform’s capabilities into HubSpot’s family of AI technologies called Breeze, per the release.

“Whether it’s helping to optimize campaigns, close deals faster or prevent churn, we’re excited to bring our experience in conversational intelligence to help HubSpot customers grow,” Frame AI Co-Founder and CEO George Davis said in the release.

This planned transaction follows two other acquisitions made by HubSpot.

The company said Oct. 11 that it planned to add subscription billing management and configure, price, quote (CPQ) tools by acquiring Cacheflow. It completed that acquisition Oct. 30.

In November 2023, HubSpot said it aimed to enhance its customer intelligence capabilities and enable its clients to grow with industry-leading insights by acquiring B2B intelligence firm Clearbit. That acquisition was completed in December 2023.