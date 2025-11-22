After Cloudflare Outage, Palo Alto Networks Moves to Acquire Observability Platform for $3.35 Billion
On Tuesday (Nov. 18) morning, a configuration error at Cloudflare knocked major services offline, including ChatGPT, X and Spotify for several hours, the latest reminder of how vulnerable digital infrastructure has become as cloud systems grow more complex. One day later, Palo Alto Networks announced plans to acquire Chronosphere, a platform designed to track system performance for $3.35 billion.
