AWS Outage Briefly Shutters Broad Swaths of the Internet

Amazon Web Services says it has fixed the massive outage reported Monday (Oct. 20).

That outage impacted millions of people and large portions of the internet around the world, with — according to various published reports — Facebook, Reddit, Robinhood, Venmo, Verizon, Lyft, United Airlines, Ring, Snapchat, The New York Times, Fortnite, Roblox and the McDonald’s app among the sites whose users encountered problems.

Users began reporting problems starting around 3 a.m. eastern standard time, according to Downdetector. By 5:30 a.m. on the east coast, Amazon said its systems were recovering and many apps and sites had come back online.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” AWS wrote in its update. “Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution.”

Earlier in the morning, the company said it was “investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services” in a region of data centers in the eastern U.S., concentrated around Northern Virginia. AWS added its engineers were “engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause.”

The company said the issues were the result of issues with the Amazon DynamoDB system, which provides database storage and computing power to websites.

As The Wall Street Journal noted in a report on the outage, AWS, the largest cloud-computing service provider in America, supports millions of websites and platforms, which means any problems with its network can affect the wider internet, including popular mobile apps.

