Cloud-Native Payments Let Banks Treat Data Like Rocket Fuel

Highlights
Financial institutions are moving beyond “lift and shift” migrations to designing cloud-native payment systems on AWS, using microservices, serverless computing and elastic scaling.
Generative AI is transforming payments through productivity gains, risk reduction and hyper-personalized services at scale, enabling real-time, global and embedded payments while enhancing fraud detection and decision-making.
With instant payments expanding globally and frameworks like ISO 20022 and open banking driving structured data flows, cloud infrastructure empowers real-time risk assessment, cross-border innovation and new value-added services.
Watch more: What’s Next In Payments: AWS, Nilesh Dusane
