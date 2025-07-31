Payroc Boosts Orchestration Offering With BlueSnap Acquisition

Payment technology firm Payroc is set to acquire payment orchestration platform BlueSnap.

The purchase unites Payroc’s direct-connect acquiring infrastructure across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, and gives it access to BlueSnap’s global and enterprise capabilities, the company said in a Thursday (July 31) news release.

“Integrating BlueSnap’s orchestration layer with Payroc’s direct-connect network transforms our ability to serve merchants and ISVs at scale,” Payroc CEO Jim Oberman said in the announcement.

“This transaction dramatically expands our global footprint and the breadth of capabilities we can bring to our customers and partners. More importantly, we are impressed with the BlueSnap team – our shared culture and vision aligns with Payroc’s ongoing commitment to deliver a more efficient, intelligent, and global payments experience.”

The release adds that the acquisition offers merchants, independent software vendors (ISVs) and embedded technology partners a range of global card acquiring and eBank processing capabilities.

“Joining Payroc gives BlueSnap’s customers direct access to industry-leading acquiring relationships and a broader partner ecosystem,” BlueSnap CEO Henry Helgeson said in the release. “Together, we’ll empower businesses to scale payments both domestically and globally, automate receivables, and innovate faster than ever.”

The news comes 10 days after Payroc announced its plans to acquire LedgerPay, a move aimed at completing Payroc’s end-to-end processing platform.

The company said the acquisition gives it direct connections to all major card brands, debit networks and clearing platforms, while also complementing Payroc’s merchant acquiring, processing and payment integrations capabilities.

“Payroc becoming a full-stack acquirer is a game-changer for our merchants and partners,” Oberman said at the time. “With PayIQ, we now own and operate an enhanced, fully secure processing platform with direct network connections to all the major card brands.”

PayRoc last year completed its acquisition of the merchant services business of i3 Verticals, a deal the company said would provide payment solutions to a broader range of partners and merchants and that it was then serving about 190,000 merchant customers across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

And last February, Payroc announced it had acquired Canadian company SterlingCard Payment Solutions, saying that move upgraded its offerings in the Canada by marrying Sterling’s card-present solution to its enterprise card-not-present and ACH/PAD capabilities.