Bed Bath & Beyond Buying Container Store for $150 Million

Bed Bath & Beyond is expanding its retail footprint by acquiring The Container Store.

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The $150 million deal was announced Thursday (April 2), with the retailer (BBBY) saying that the acquisition brings it more than 100 new locations while letting it work with a company that has “a culture and operating discipline that aligns with the standards we are building,” as CEO Marcus Lemonis said in a letter to shareholders.

“These locations represent over 2.2 million square feet of premium retail space,” he wrote. “Today, the utilization of those assets falls below our expectations. We see a meaningful opportunity to better leverage these locations by expanding assortment, introducing additional brands, and creating a more comprehensive experience for the homeowner.”

As part of this deal, those locations will be rebranded as The Container Store/Bed Bath and Beyond, featuring a mix of merchandise in the bed, bath, storage and organization, kitchen and entertainment categories.

“More importantly, they will significantly expand their existing home services offering,” Lemonis wrote, with plans to introduce flooring, lighting, kitchen, laundry room and bathroom cabinetry, “which we believe will help drive both revenue and margin expansion.”

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The goal is for the Container Store’s home organization brands, Elfa and Closet Works, to function as anchors for Bed Bath & Beyond’s home services operations, the letter said.

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BBBY, whose other brands include Overstock and buybuy BABY, also announced the closure of its deal with Kirklands, a specialty retailer focused on home decor. The two companies launched a partnership in 2024, with BBBY announcing plans to acquire its assets last year.

The company’s more recent acquisition was outside the retail space. BBBY announced in February that it was set to acquire Tokens.com, letting it establish a unified investment platform melding traditional real estate finance with blockchain-based tokenization.

As covered here at the time, the deal aims to “address fragmentation in the financial services market” by creating a “one-stop journey” for real-world asset (RWA) liquidity.

Lemonis characterized the acquisition as part of a long-term plan to provide homeowners with “responsible, compliant liquidity pathways.” This is in keeping with the company’s broader goal of creating an “integrated home ecosystem” where commerce, insurance and financial services converge, he said.

BBBY already maintains substantial stakes in digital asset companies like GrainChain and tZERO through its Medici portfolio.