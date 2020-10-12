Amazon Technology

Amazon's New AR App Synchs With QR Codes On Shipping Boxes

Amazon is introducing a new QR-code-based augmented reality (AR) experience to help bring interactive and shared experiences for a mobile user, according to Apple's App Store listing.

The way the app works, the store listing says, is for one to download the app, point the camera at a QR code on an Amazon box and “immerse yourself in augmented reality.”

According to the listing, the augmented reality feature is “a fun way to reuse your Amazon boxes until you’re ready to drop them in the recycling bin.”

The app will access a user’s camera to digitally render content and create illusions of products and objects in the physical environment.

According to the company, users whose devices support TrueDevice technology will let the camera track facial movements to allow some features like “selfie mode,” the release says. Amazon says that any information is stored solely on the user’s device and is not used by Amazon for any other purpose.

QR codes have been booming since the pandemic started earlier this year, with the form of payment becoming so ingrained in some cultures that Chinese panhandlers have begun asking passersby for QR code scans in replacement for cash as ways to buy things, PYMNTS reports.

But the form of payment hasn’t been wholly adopted in the U.S. thus far, with the country's mobile providers like Apple having mostly avoided the idea. And Americans’ interest in payments seems to be content with cards and had not been looking for updates to that format.

That said, the coronavirus pandemic has shifted people’s preferences toward more digital forms of payment, PYMNTS writes, and American shoppers might be fine with sticking with digital payments for the near future.

Around 57 percent of consumers in a recent survey said they pick where to shop based on the payment operations offered, with contactless payments becoming of particular note during the pandemic.

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

