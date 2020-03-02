Amazon

Amazon Develops AI Model For Visual Product Searches

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon search on smartphone

Amazon has announced it has a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that helps convert text to images to aid in searching for products, according to a blog post by the company.

“Generative adversarial networks (GANs), which were first introduced in 2014, have proven remarkably successful at generating synthetic images. A GAN consists of two networks, one that tries to produce convincing fakes, and one that tries to distinguish fakes from real examples. The two networks are trained together, and the competition between them can converge quickly on a useful generative model,” the post said.

Someone who was searching for “women’s black pants” could type that in to get an image, but then when they added more words, like “capri” or “petite,” new images would show up as well as old ones.

“The ability to retain old visual features while adding new ones is one of the novelties of our system,” the blog post said. “The other is a color model that yields images whose colors better match the textual inputs.”

Amazon tested its own model against four different systems that use a popular text-to-image GAN called StackGAN.

“We used two metrics that are common in studies of image-generating GANs, inception score and Fréchet inception distance,” the post said. “On different image attributes, our model’s inception scores were between 22 percent and 100 percent higher than those of the best-performing baselines, while its Fréchet inception distance was 81 percent lower. (Lower is better.)” 

Amazon said its model is a modification of StackGAN, which will produce an image in two parts. First, there’s a low-resolution image that’s generated directly from the text, and then a second image “upsamples” the first to create a high-res version that has more texture and more natural coloration. 

“We add another component to this model: a long short-term memory, or LSTM. LSTMs are neural networks that process sequential inputs in order. The output (corresponds) to a given input factors in both the inputs and the outputs that preceded it,” Amazon said. “Training an LSTM together with a GAN in an adversarial setting enables our network to refine images as successive words are added to the text inputs. Because an LSTM is an example of a recurrent neural network, we call our system ReStGAN, for recurrent StackGAN.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
3.3K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
2.7K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
2.6K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
2.6K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
2.5K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.1K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
2.1K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce The Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce
1.9K
Retail

The Incredibly Unexpected World Of Leap Year Commerce

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
1.9K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
1.9K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
1.8K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
1.7K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news Apple. Clearview AI, Facial recognition, app, iPhone, violation, rules, law enforcement, database, photos, news
1.5K
Apple

Apple Blocks Clearview AI From App Store

The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased. The coronavirus' effects on the global economy have not ceased.
1.4K
International

Virus Expected To Have Long-Term Impact On Travel, X-Border Payments

WeWork, Managed by Q, co-founder Dan Teran, initial public offering, assets, acquisitions, sell-off, news WeWork, Managed by Q, co-founder Dan Teran, initial public offering, assets, acquisitions, sell-off, news
1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WeWork Gets Higher Bid For Management Startup Than Its Co-founder