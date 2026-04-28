Everything Is AI Now. And It’s Reshaping Banking Core Cloud Contracts

Highlights
Legacy cloud agreements designed for predictable workloads don’t fit AI’s compute-heavy demands, forcing banks to rethink pricing, scalability and data movement terms.
As AI moves into core banking functions, institutions are shifting toward greater sovereignty, flexibility, and reduced dependence on single providers.
Banks are renegotiating around AI needs — focusing on interoperability, regulatory compliance, and avoiding vendor lock-in — where control and adaptability matter as much as price.
Financial services are facing a technological reckoning. Cloud contracts are at the center of it.