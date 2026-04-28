Banks Need to Know When the Bot Has Permission

Highlights
Operational wins now come from extracting meaningful, contextual insights from data and turning them into real-time, actionable decisions.
High-quality, unified data across channels enables better fraud detection and customer experience, while siloed or poor-quality data can lead to errors.
AI helps unify and analyze data quickly, but firms must adapt to new challenges like bots and digital agents by focusing on intent, real-time decisioning and seamless yet secure user experiences.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Entersekt’s Dewald Nolte
Dewald Nolte, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Entersekt, a global FinTech provider of mobile-based authentication and app security software.