Amazon Plans to Offer Satellite Internet Service in Late 2025

Highlights
Amazon’s Project Kuiper is set to launch commercial satellite broadband service by late 2025 with three tiers of service and speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.
BofA Global Research analysts project $7.1 billion in consumer revenue for Amazon by 2032, assuming the company captures 30% of the market.
Project Kuiper is expected to generate synergies with Amazon’s core businesses, including AWS data transfers, Internet of Things management, and logistics connectivity for drones and delivery vehicles.
Amazon is planning to offer internet service to areas with poor coverage globally by the end of the year, a move that could bring in billions of dollars in new revenue just from the consumer market alone, according to analysts.