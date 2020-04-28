ANTITRUST

Amazon Accused Of Using eCommerce Monopoly To Undermine Its Sellers

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon Accused Of Undermining Its Sellers

U.S. lawmakers are up in arms over accusations that Amazon abuses its position as an online platform by producing copycat products, which then compete against the sellers who offer their own products on the eCommerce giant’s site.

Renewed scrutiny of Amazon was sparked by a Wall Street Journal report that cited former employees who alleged widespread use of sellers’ data. 

Now, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has sent a letter on Tuesday (April 28) asking the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a criminal probe, per a WSJ report.

In addition, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement last week that the “report raises deep concerns about Amazon’s apparent lack of candor before the committee regarding an issue that is central to our investigation.”

David Cicilline, chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, said Amazon may have lied to Congress about its business practices regarding the third-party sellers.

Amazon officials had testified before Cicilline’s committee that the company only uses aggregated data from the private sellers on its eCommerce platform. The Journal’s report, however, said Amazon employees could easily figure out the identities of the sellers for some categories of products.

In his letter, Hawley charges that “Amazon abuses its position as an online platform and collects detailed data about merchandise so Amazon can create copycat products under an Amazon brand.”

As reported by PYMNTS, Amazon insists that it restricts staff from accessing the data of its millions of sellers. But 20 former employees told the Journal that they accessed sellers’ information to determine which products Amazon itself should make under its so-called “private labels.” These products include about four dozen brands and as many as 243,000 products. Ex-employees said that rules regarding the use of sellers’ data were often not enforced.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
23.6K
Coronavirus

Hospitals Pay Price As COVID-19 Keeps Patients Away

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
17.3K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

reopening sign reopening sign
10.6K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

Apple building Apple building
7.0K
Apple

Apple Delays Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

5.8K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
5.8K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
4.8K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

3.7K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
3.7K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

fingerprint biometrics fingerprint biometrics
3.5K
Retail

Biometrics Changes Tempt eCommerce Companies As Fraud Defense

Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon
3.2K
Loans

Next Round Of $1,200 IRS Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
3.0K
Loans

Second Round Of PPP SBA Loans Now Available

digital banking connections digital banking connections
2.7K
Digital-First Banking

Digital-First Banking Has Connections

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: DOJ Seizes COVID-19 Fraud Website As Owner Asks For Bitcoin; NYC Hospitals Use Blockchain For Supplies

Is It Time For Gov't-Backed Blockchain Payments? Is It Time For Gov't-Backed Blockchain Payments?
2.6K
Blockchain

Figure’s Mike Cagney: Stimulus Snafus Show It’s Time For Digital Dollars – And Blockchain