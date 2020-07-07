ANTITRUST

Big Tech CEOs Head To Washington On July 27 To Testify In Antitrust Probe

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet will all appear before Congress this month as part of a governmental probe into their companies, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

House Judiciary Panel Chair Jerrold Nadler and Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline said it is “essential” that the CEOs give testimony. They’ll all be allowed to give statements virtually, Reuters said.

So that means Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Apple’s Tim Cook and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will be appearing before the panel.

Lawmakers are expected to release a report on their antitrust investigation within a few weeks, and the outcome of that investigation is expected to come with new legislation that will reform and regulate the digital landscape.

The concern has long been that each of the four Big Tech firms have used their position to squeeze out competition and dominate the market. Cicilline told CNBC in an interview earlier this year that he believes competition is not happening enough in the U.S. tech scene and he wants to change that.

All four firms are also being looked into by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

In addition, Facebook and Amazon are staring down Federal Trade Commission (FTC) cases, while U.S. state attorneys are looking into Facebook and Google.

This would be the first time all four CEOs have testified together before Congress, although all except Bezos have done so separately in the past.

In late June, the DOJ said it was close to deciding how to proceed on its antitrust suit against Google. That suit concerns Google’s alleged abuse of its power in the advertising market. Google controls 90 percent of the market for some ad tech tools and has faced criticism for years that it favors its own products over competitors’.

——————————

PYMNTS STUDY: THE CROSS-BORDER MERCHANT FRICTION INDEX – JUNE 2020

The PYMNTS Cross-Border Merchant Friction Index analyzes the key friction points experienced by consumers browsing, shopping and paying for purchases on international eCommerce sites. PYMNTS examined the checkout processes of 266 B2B and B2C eCommerce sites across 12 industries and operating from locations across Europe and the United States to provide a comprehensive overview of their checkout offerings.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hemp-industry-us-treasury-banking-fincen
2.3K
Retail

US Treasury Tells Banks To Treat Hemp Businesses Like Any Other

tokopedia-google-invest
2.3K
Investments

Google Eyes Investing In Indonesia’s eCommerce Hub Tokopedia

2.1K
Economy

Goldman Sachs Drops GDP Estimate; Expects Lower Growth This Quarter

2.0K
Economy

Labor Secretary: $600 Unemployment Payouts No Longer Needed

1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Warns Consumers Of Crypto-Trading Scams; Hamilton FinTech Launches Jefferson Stablecoin

1.7K
Healthcare

Cedar CEO: Solving For Healthcare’s ‘Black Box’ Of Patient Billing

1.6K
Delivery

India’s Investor Laws Blocks Food Delivery Startup Zomato From Chinese Investor Money

1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

India’s Billing Processor BillDesk Looks For Buyers

1.4K
B2B Payments

Nine Peaks Solutions Rolls Out New Data Extraction Tool For Payroll

1.4K
Payments Innovation

Let’s Go Out To The Drive-In Movie Restaurant: How One Restaurant Is Reinventing The Dining Experience

1.3K
Security & Fraud

Audit: Wirecard Payments, Issuing Businesses Have Been Bleeding Cash For Years

1.3K
Retail

What Q1 And Q2 Is Telling Us About The Rest Of 2020

1.2K
Gig Economy

How One Gig Platform Is Reinventing The Gig Worker Experience By Boosting Their Wages

1.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Uber Reaches $2.65B Deal To Buy Postmates

1.2K
B2B Payments

BNY Mellon Partners With Early Warning Services For Faster Payment Times