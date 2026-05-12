Podcast: AI Training Gap Scares the Wrong Workers
Here’s the paradox nobody’s talking about in the AI-and-jobs debate. The workers most afraid of being replaced are the ones least likely to be.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Drew Edwards is the CEO of Ingo Payments, a FinTech veteran and payments innovator with over 30 years of experience building and scaling companies that transform the way money moves.
Simon Khalaf is the CEO of WorkWhile, a veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, investor and scaled operator with years of experience in consumer tech, embedded finance, streaming media and cloud computing.