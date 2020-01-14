How APIs Are Helping FIs Meet SMBs’ Payment Needs

Business clients’ AP experiences often include checking their account balances to decide how much they can spend, placing orders with vendors, receiving invoices, issuing payments and reviewing their bank accounts to reconcile transaction details. Managing these steps in separate systems can be friction-filled, Haider said. Businesses must sometimes manually enter data from one system into another, too — keying invoice details into bank accounts when sending payments, for example — which can be cumbersome and error-prone.

Business owners may be frustrated by having to log in to several systems to view different processes’ statuses, Haider added, but APIs can eliminate barriers between features and functions. Wells Fargo’s API integrations embed capabilities into business accounting software and other services its customers are already using, meaning users no longer need to bounce between the bank’s website and other platforms.

“The idea for us is to follow our customers and bring the bank to [them],” Haider said. “[Clients] are increasingly operating in digital environments: ERP systems, accounting platforms, consumer sites, shopping sites, social media [and more] … With APIs, we can take our functions, features and products and embed them into experiences that are contextual for our customers.”