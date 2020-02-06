APIs Help FIs Keep Pace With B2B Clients’ Faster Payment Needs

APIs are changing how banks serve their corporate customers, helping them become more competitive. Europe’s open banking regulations have forced financial institutions (FIs) to use APIs to open their data to FinTechs, which has resulted in many new services for businesses. Strong market demand is even compelling banks to adopt such practices in regions where open banking is not legally required.

The technology grants ample benefits to all parties involved. Banks offer third-party providers APIs that can be used to develop services for mutual clients, for example, enabling FIs to offer wider arrays of solutions. APIs also allow business clients to more easily integrate banking and payments functionalities into their workflows, which can connect them to real-time payment rails for faster, data-rich transactions.

“The benefits of APIs for instant payments [are] huge,” said Charlotte Hausemer, vice president of innovation and product management for trade and treasury solutions at BNP Paribas. “[Faster payments rails] existed before. What we do with instant payments and APIs is offer 24/7 [access to those] services. That’s unusual for customers because, right now, [payments] process in batch mode. … [Real-time] gives eCommerce traders and [business-to-consumer] retailers instant access to their funds [for] working capital and liquidity-related benefits. As more countries implement instant payments, it offers treasurers new ways of working, moving from batch processing into a real-time environment.”