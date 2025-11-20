FIS Says Middle Market CFOs Ready for Real-Time API Payments

Highlights
Fragmented banking standards and limited IT capacity leave middle-market firms struggling to manage multibank connectivity efficiently.
APIs and standardized platforms are transforming those fragile, costly integrations into real-time, secure, scalable connections.
FIS’s Payment Hub Standard Edition offers a centralized, compliant path to streamlined payments and future-ready innovations like stablecoins.
Melisa Kessous is vice president of Product Management for Enterprise Payments and Connectivity at FIS, where she leads strategy and product development for the company’s global bank connectivity and payments platforms.