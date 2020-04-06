Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

Siri is getting an assistant by way of the artificial intelligence startup Voysis, which Apple acquired to improve natural language technology, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday (April 3). 

Headquartered in Dublin, Voysis has been concentrating its efforts on enhancing digital assistants that are integrated with shopping apps. The goal is to improve the software so it responds more accurately to voice commands.

An Apple spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company “buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Voysis was founded in 2012 by Peter Cahill and Noel Ruane and has had two funding rounds totaling $8 million. Before co-founding the company, Cahill spent 15 years studying speech technology and neural networks. The startup created a voice recognition platform powered by natural language and search capabilities. Aside from headquarters in Dublin, the startup also had offices in Edinburgh and Boston. 

The Voysis platform utilizes WaveNets, which have voice and speech patterns closer to a human. WaveNets were created four years ago by Google’s DeepMind. Cahill said in 2018 that his company “managed to shrink its system to the point where, once the AI is trained, the software uses as little as 25 megabytes of memory — about the same size as four Apple Music songs. That made it much easier to run on smartphones without an internet connection.”

Apple has been gobbling up AI startups like Turi, Xnor.ai, and Laserlike. The acquisition of Voysis is the second deal Apple closed in the same week. The company also bought the weather app Dark Sky.

Rumors that Apple is buying Walt Disney have persisted since Disney’s 2006 acquisition of Pixar. That made late Pixar co-founder Steve Jobs into Disney’s largest shareholder. Jobs was also co-founder of Apple, and at the time was in his second tour of duty as its CEO.

 

JPMorgan, one of the nation's largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank's website. This development is a change from JPMorgan's previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday. One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI) On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus. CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back. In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans.
