Apple has updated its website to show that Greg Joswiak has taken over for Phil Schiller as the company's new senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, according to a Friday (Oct. 2) report from MacRumors.

Schiller transitioned to an Apple Fellow in August, according to a press release at the time. He will still be in charge of the App Store and company events.

While Joswiak's takeover as leader didn't have a timeline back in August, it seems to have already happened as of Friday, MacRumors reported.

Joswiak is now in charge of Apple's product management and product marketing, developer relations, market research, business management, education, enterprise and international marketing, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook, according to the August release.

Joswiak's history includes over 20 years of experience at Apple as the vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. He's also known as "Joz," and in the release, Cook said his new position would be positive for the tech giant.

"Joz's many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work," Cook said in the release.

Schiller, meanwhile, said he would remain on staff "as long as they will have me," according to the release. Cook spoke highly of Schiller, too, saying he "has helped make Apple the company it is today, and his contributions are broad, vast and run deep."

"In this new role he will continue to provide the incredible thought partnership and guidance that have defined his decades at Apple," Cook said in the release.

In August, Apple became the first public company in history to attain a valuation of $2 trillion. That came after decades of establishing itself with well-known and entrenched brands like the iPhone, alongside programs like Apple Pay, Apple Music and many others.